Should you wear a face mask? Why or why not?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — As more employees are required to wear masks at work, some businesses are weighing whether to make face coverings mandatory for customers as well.
Whether it be at Walmart, Target or Lowe’s, for example, none of those national chains requires customers to don a face mask to enter a store.
At Sav-A-Lot, the grocery company is asking customers to consider wearing a mask when they come shopping.
Kathy Sheppard, a local shopper, thinks face masks should be mandatory for customers.
“Everybody need(s) a mask; safety.”
Of all the people KSLA News 12 met Monday, none came across as being opposed to mandatory masks.
“They (are) just protecting us. They care about us. So, yeah!” shopper Tomminisha Bolden said.
One of the biggest arguments in support of customers wearing masks is protecting workers who deal directly with the public, like Mandy Sanders.
“We wear a mask to protect them. Then they come in, and I work in the back in the deli, and then I saw, we’re interacting and talking," Mandy Sanders said during her lunch break at Super 1 Foods on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport.
"So they can spread it to us. And then we’ll have to close. So I think that the customer as well as the employee should be able to.”
There are growing legal debates about mandatory face masks — if ordered by a local government as opposed to a business.
But for people like Dennie Martin, whom we met as he filled his car with groceries, this issue is not complicated.
"I think everybody needs to wear a mask. You know what I'm saying? Whether they say it's a hoax or whatever. If it's killing people, people need to pay attention to it."
As we heard from Rosalyn Wells, who was shopping with her son Demarcus, this all boils down to priorities.
“I think if it’s to keep us safe, we need to do it. We need to while we got a way to keep us safe, especially if you got loved ones at home. You’ve got to think about them, too.”
Demarcus Wells said: “I agree.”
Many worry about the anger building up among some customers in parts of the country where mask use is required of the public.
Some people have made threats against employees at stores and restaurants in Stillwater, Okla., for example.
And in Flint, Mich., three people are accused of fatally shooting a Family Dollar security guard who was enforcing the store’s policy requiring face masks.
In another Michigan community, police are searching for a man who allegedly wiped his nose on a retail employee’s shirt after he was told to wear a mask.
Sheppard could hardly believe that people would get that upset about having to wear a face mask.
“That’s really crazy. Mask is only to protect us. So, you know, why not wear it?”
She said she does not see the harm in requiring customers to wear a face mask inside a business.
Bolden agreed. “It’s to protect people. If you ain’t ready to die and you don’t wan to get sick, it’s the best way. Wear a mask.”
As Sanders, she said she too has seen her fair share of angry customers of late. “Because of the masks, the lines sometimes. ... They want us to, talking about the amount of people in the stores.”
Dennie Martin contends that the overriding issue at the moment is simply keeping people alive and safe.
"Only thing I can tell people, you know, watch out for you and your family because this thing will kill you and somebody that you love."
It now appears the use of face masks in this country has surged in just the past week. The percentage of Americans using such masks has jumped from 38 percent to 62 percent, according to Gallup polling.
Only 14 percent of Americans say they have not considered wearing a mask.
