MHP: Motorcyclist dies after attempting to jump ditch on I-20
By Josh Carter | May 5, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 9:35 PM

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A motorcyclist has died after attempting to jump a ditch on I-20 Tuesday afternoon.

According to preliminary reports, the off-road motorcyclist was driving on the unpaved right-of-way on the eastbound shoulder of I-20 near Norrell Road around 5:50 p.m.

After attempting to jump a ditch, the driver hit the embankment on the opposite side of the ditch and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The driver would then suffer a fatal injury.

It has been discovered by MHP that this same driver was stopped earlier in the day by a Hinds County Deputy and cited for an unknown violation.

The officer then followed the driver back to his home to park the motorcycle.

The deceased has been identified as 51-year-old Frank M. Develle of Edwards.

