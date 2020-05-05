Local hair salon owners eager to get back to work: ‘We are ready to go!’

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many non-essential businesses are eager to get back to work.
Several salon owners in the metro-area are now voicing their concerns and are left wondering when they be able to open their doors.
“It is a struggle when you have zero income and you are still not allowed to go back to work,” said Maghen Lee, owner of Parlor Salon in Madison.
“We have done our part, the salon industry has done our part. It is time to reopen and get back to work,” said Todd Freeman owner of Watercolor Salons.
“We are ready to go!!" Freeman continued. “There is no reason not to be ready to go right now. I do not understand what is going on.”
Governor Tate Reeves gave restaurants, bars, and parks the green light to reopen this Thursday. The decision has left many salon owners questioning how they will make ends meet.
“Financially this is hard. Not only as an owner do I worry about myself, but my six other girls. Some of them do not have second incomes," said Lee.
Lee says she had high hopes to see customers this week.
“It is all so unknown. We do not know what will happen. If we can come back next week? You get your hopes up and then you are told you can’t come back,” she said.
It’s a feeling Freeman says he can relate too.
“It is really serious now for all salon owners and salon employees to get to work and we are ready to get back to work,” he said.
Freeman says he doesn’t understand why salons are not allowed to open by now.
“For restaurants to open... I do not understand that! And how Lowe’s can have hundreds of people inside... and that be okay?”
Freeman says the board of health requires salons to follow CDC guidelines, and says they feel prepared to open their doors as soon as possible.
“We need to get the green light to go. We need to get back to business because this has been such a huge problem for us,” he said.
For now, Lee is staying hopeful she will be back in business next week.
“Prayer is getting me through this for sure.. and my biggest hope is to be back Monday.”