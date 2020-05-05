‘It’s like the sun slowly rising:’ Dad describes son’s successful treatment at St. Jude

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cameron is a child that was dubbed "the kid with the magic smile" at the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
He had a medulloblastoma, the most common type of cancerous brain tumor in children.
“Thank goodness, through the research they learned that there was a specific type of treatment for Cameron’s cancer, and it was very effective," says Wardell, Cameron’s father. “The way he responded is still amazing. It’s like the sun slowly rising.”
Wardell can’t say enough about the care his son received at St. Jude.
“There is no other place that will care for you and your child the way St. Jude is going to. I was here because I wanted my son to get the best treatment, but now I say that I feel like I’m part of a family.”
Just about 1,000 tickets remain for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home! When you buy a ticket, you ensure that families treated at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital never pay a dime for treatment, or any other aspect of their stay. This allows families to concentrate on one thing: making sure their child gets better.
