Governor and Miss.Legislative leaders stand by positions on CARES Act spending

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Mississippi Legislature announced plans Tuesday to return to the State Capitol Thursday afternoon.
The Legislature wants to find a way to give relief to small businesses. That’s also what Governor Reeves has been saying is a priority of spending for the CARES Act money.
Nobody is backing down from their position on spending authority of the 1.25 billion in federal money.
“It is my opinion that if the legislature goes in a different route it is my opinion that not just a dollar or $100 or $100 million is going to be at risk, my view is that the entire 1.25 billion may be at risk and I’m just curious if that is a risk worth taking," said Reeves.
"Nowhere in that statute does it say that the Governor gets to spend those funds,” noted Speaker Philip Gunn Friday.
The lawmakers seem to be proceeding with plans to divvy up the money and saying Thursday’s focus will be on small business relief. The Governor read a message from his phone to wrap up Tuesday’s briefing that sums up his position that he’s now saying has backing from officials in D.C.
"From the head of intergovernmental affairs at the White House, it says and I quote… I have consulted with the U.S. Department of Treasury and based on their interpretation the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as CARES Act, Coronavirus Relief Fund for state governments is intended to be administered by the governors of each state,” read Reeves.
The Legislature voted to put $100 million dollars into an account for the Governor to allocate for emergency expenses.
Reeves says that doesn’t provide the needed flexibility and would complicate following the ever-changing guidelines from the Department of Treasury. The letter from the Speaker to the Governor sent Monday argues that he is sensationalizing the issue.
The Governor has not yet taken any action on the bill approved by the legislature Friday.
