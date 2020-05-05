First Alert Forecast: few storms Tuesday; seasonably mild mid-week

TUESDAY: While the morning hours will be quiet, chances for rain and storms will emerge but the latter parts of Tuesday. Severe weather Isn’t anticipated but a few gusty storms with hail, lightning and heavy downpours can’t be ruled out. Ahead of the rain, highs will manage to claw their way into the 80s. Expect evening storm to fade as the front moves farther south – ushering cooler air. Lows will drop into the 50s.
WEDNESDAY: In the wake the first of two front due into the region this week, expect sunshine to prevail again with a seasonably mild northerly flow. Highs will top out in the 70s with low humidity. We’ll fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s overnight under mainly clear skies.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will hold on for Thursday, featuring more sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Another front will approach area by Friday afternoon – bringing yet another risk for rain and storms to the area. Again, the risk for severe weather is low. Behind this front, a fresh air mass sent down from Canada will usher in cooler air for Mother’s Day weekend with highs in upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday, lower to middle 70s Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.