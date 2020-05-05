First Alert Forecast: few storms Tuesday; seasonably mild mid-week

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will hold on for Thursday, featuring more sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Another front will approach area by Friday afternoon – bringing yet another risk for rain and storms to the area. Again, the risk for severe weather is low. Behind this front, a fresh air mass sent down from Canada will usher in cooler air for Mother’s Day weekend with highs in upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday, lower to middle 70s Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.