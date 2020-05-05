City of Vicksburg projected to lose $2.8 million as pandemic slams local economy

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Vicksburg has extended the safer-at-home order until June 1st to promote safety and fight against the coronavirus. The mayor is also loosening some restrictions in the city.
Mayor George Flaggs says the coronavirus outbreak has caused nothing but trouble for his city, especially when it comes to money.
He is calling on state leaders to come together and minimize the financial strain cities are feeling.
“We are projected in Vicksburg to lose about $2.8 million. It may take about a twelve-percent reduction in employees or a five-percent reduction across-the-board pay cut to fix it, but we may exceed those numbers."
During Tuesdays press conference, the mayor announced restaurants can open for indoor and outdoor dinning at noon, but they must follow certain safety guidelines during this pandemic.
“Inside or outside dining at fifty-percent capacity. Employees must be screened and wear a mask at all times. They have to do frequent cleaning and sanitizing at all points of entry such as exits, hostess stations and restrooms. Also, businesses have to use disposable menus and condiments. There will also be no buffets or self-service stations. Restaurants must close at ten.”
The mayor has also given the green light for outdoor recreation, neighborhood parks, playgrounds and tennis courts as well as softball and baseball fields can reopen Thursday at noon.
The city still has a mandatory curfew.
“The curfew stays the same from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. with the exception of exercising and walking pets,” said Flaggs
But stylists like Karen “Glam-Mother” Flaggs feel left out of the changes. The virus has put her in a financial hole.
“Being a businesswoman for over 20 years and having to file for unemployment for the first time ever is a lot. I'm not technically inclined, so I had to go help."
She owns Adorned the Glam House, and says salons and barbershops need to be reopened because they provide an important service to the community.
“Even though we haven’t been deemed 'essential,’ we know we are and this is a cry out for specific assistance."
Pet groomers can also reopen, but they have to follow the guidelines of the Mississippi Board of Animal Health.
