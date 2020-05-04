‘Stay safe, Mississippi!’: UMMC official warns state has not hit coronavirus peak

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississipi has not hit peak coronavirus cases just yet, says Dr. LouAnn Woodward.
In a tweet Monday, the Vice Chancellor of UMMC said that positive cases of coronavirus, along with hospitalizations and deaths, are increasing in the state.
“We have not hit our peak. We are not on the other side of this,” Woodward wrote.
Friday, May 1, saw the largest single-day jump in Mississippi coronavirus cases with nearly 400.
Gov. Reeves had planned to announce more reopening in the state Friday, but, because of this jump, the governor decided to change course.
He said he will keep considering when to move forward, possibly as early as this weekend.
As of Monday, May 4, there have been 7,877 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mississippi with 310 coronavirus-related deaths.
4,421 of those who have tested positive have since recovered.
79,677 Mississippians have been tested for the virus.
