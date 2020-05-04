Seniors prepare for virtual graduations during coronavirus pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For many 2020 college students walking across the stage is a milestone, but coronavirus takes that opportunity away from them.
One of those students is Jackson State Senior Thomas Lee, who became an internet sensation this spring.
Colleges are now doing virtual graduation to honor graduates like Lee.
It was a deep three pointer from Thomas Lee or the man they call “Snacks” that made the crowd go wild at a Jackson State game.
It also turned the long time Jackson State student manager into an overnight national sensation.
“My experience at Jackson Stare has been like no other. Coming in as a college freshman and being able to participate in the SWAC championship and going into my senior year and being in a divisional one basketball game, it most definitely has been a great experience,” said Lee.
He has been on both local and national stages, even making an appearance on the Today Show. But the stage that means the most to the college senior —he won’t walk across.
Many graduation ceremonies have been canceled or postponed across the country due to coronavirus including here at Jackson State.
“I most definitely was hurt when I found out we won’t be able to walk across the stage, actually the graduation date was the date of my mother’s birthday and she really wanted me to walk across the stage, so that would’ve been a special moment.”
Acting JSU President Thomas Hudson understands that disappointment Lee and the more than 900 other grads are feeling right now.
“It is disappointing for us as well. Any opportunity we have to honor our graduates we want to. I do want to emphasize that it is our intention to have full commencement ceremony as soon as it is safe to do so."
For now, the university is moving the graduation online to celebrate the 2020 grads amid the coronavirus crisis.
“You will be able to go to the various links and click the link to your college and you will be able to see your name scrolled and your hometown and your degree. We will also have a video just marking the celebration."
Lee says that is good news.
”I am still glad that the university is trying to make ways to make our moment special."
Three other Mississippi universities will hold virtual ceremonies this weekend: Mississippi University for Women, Mississippi Valley State, and Ole Miss. Alcorn State and Mississippi State held their ceremonies this past weekend.
Southern Miss tentatively plans to hold its ceremonies in August.
