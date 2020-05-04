Search continues for missing Hattiesburg toddler

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg toddler who is the subject of an endangered/missing child alert is still missing.
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety issued the alert for 2-year-old Noah Greenwood on Friday.
According to MDPS, Greenwood was last seen on Aug. 18, 2019, on Berry Street in Forrest County.
The agency said Noah could be with 29-year-old Devaughn Greenwood.
Noah is 2 feet tall, weighs 20 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Greenwood is 6-foot-1 and also has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Noah or Greenwood is asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-818-9663.
