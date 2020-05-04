Search continues for missing Hattiesburg toddler

Search continues for missing Hattiesburg toddler
Noah Greenwood, 2, may be accompanied by 29-year-old Devaughn Greenwood. (Source: MBI)
By Chris Thies | May 3, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 6:05 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg toddler who is the subject of an endangered/missing child alert is still missing.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety issued the alert for 2-year-old Noah Greenwood on Friday.

According to MDPS, Greenwood was last seen on Aug. 18, 2019, on Berry Street in Forrest County.

The agency said Noah could be with 29-year-old Devaughn Greenwood.

Noah is 2 feet tall, weighs 20 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Greenwood is 6-foot-1 and also has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Noah or Greenwood is asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-818-9663.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.