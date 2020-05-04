More retailers open stores as restriction begin to lift in Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Restrictions on non-essential businesses are slowly being lifted in Mississippi.
At the Renaissance at Colony Park, a few stores opened their doors last week. A lot of them eager to do business for the first time since the second week in March.
Store owners and managers say they and their employees had been looking forward to this day.
Business has been somewhat slow, but there were consumers here surprised to see some of the retailers back in business.
At the Outlets of Mississippi, there are now 17 shops open with more opening in the days ahead.
The foot traffic there was still pretty light. Many stores are now requiring customers to wear a masks and limiting store capacity to ensure social distancing.
Kathy Hackshaw, Director of Operations outlets of MIssissippi “Johnston and Murphy open the following week, Claire’s opens Friday. They’re trying to figure out their schedules of when they’re opening... I think it’s just going to start a snowball finally and, by the end of the month, be quite a few stores open.“
Costco is one store that has remained open since the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday they began requiring customers to wear a mask as they enter the store.
That is one policy we’re seeing many stores put into place as they open back for business.
