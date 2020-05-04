Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nice weather again tonight with some patchy fog. Lows in the 50s. Highs will reach the middle 80s with partly sunny skies. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening that could deliver strong, gusty winds and damaging hail. The threat will end shortly after sunset. The weather looks great again Wednesday through early Friday with partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. The next weather maker could bring us a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and Friday night. The good news is that it will drag a cool front across our area and that will result in very pleasant weather for this weekend. Highs barely in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Average high is 80 this time of year and the average low is 58. Today’s high reached 85 degrees. Sunrise is 6:10am and the sunset is 7:45pm. South wind tonight at 10mph and southwest at 15mph Tuesday with higher gusts and shifting around from the northwest during the afternoon and evening.