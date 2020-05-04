Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Mondo Duplantis of Sweden and Renaud Lavillenie of France tied for the gold medal during a men’s pole vault competition held in their own backyards. It was a rare sporting event held during the coronavirus pandemic. Duplantis and Lavillenie each cleared a height of 16 feet 36 times over a span of 30 minutes that was broadcast by World Athletics on its social media channels. Duplantis competed from his base in Lafayette, Louisiana. Sam Kendricks was at his farm in Oxford, Mississippi, and Lavillenie took part from France.