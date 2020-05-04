First Alert Forecast: warm start to the week; cooler by week’s end

MONDAY: High pressure remain in firm control of the weather over central Mississippi as we start off a new week. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs rebounding form the morning 60s into afternoon 80s. Expect skies to remain mostly to partly clear overnight as lows drop to the middle 60s.
TUESDAY: While the morning hours will be quiet, chances for rain and storms will emerge but the latter parts of Tuesday. Severe weather Isn’t anticipated but a few gusty storms with hail, lightning and heavy downpours can’t be ruled out. Ahead of the rain, highs will manage to claw their way Into the 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances will be a distant memory by Wednesday morning as the first of two fronts this week pushes over the region. That will bring high temperatures back to seasonable level in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Another front will approach area by Friday afternoon – bringing yet another risk for rain and storms to the area. Again, the risk for severe weather is low. Behind this front, a fresh air mass sent down from Canada will usher in cooler air for Mother’s Day weekend.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
