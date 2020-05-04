First Alert Forecast: warm start to the week; cooler by week’s end

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances will be a distant memory by Wednesday morning as the first of two fronts this week pushes over the region. That will bring high temperatures back to seasonable level in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Another front will approach area by Friday afternoon – bringing yet another risk for rain and storms to the area. Again, the risk for severe weather is low. Behind this front, a fresh air mass sent down from Canada will usher in cooler air for Mother’s Day weekend.