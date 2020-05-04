Clarksdale mayor announces mask distribution as economy reopens

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WLBT) - Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espy has tweeted a PPE distribution for the city.
The City of Clarksdale will provide four masks to all households in Clarksdale, MS in an effort to reopen the community safely. While there is no single strategy to ending COVID19, the benefits of social distancing, washing hands, and wearing masks have been identified as important best practices. Leveraging the strategies used by other countries to reach outcomes that are positively similar will be useful.
Mayor Espy stated, “The need to protect our most valued customers – the citizens of Clarksdale—is a high priority. We know there is an issue of equity in terms of having access to personal protective equipment (PPE). This initiative intends to close those gaps, continue to lower the threat of spreading COVID19, and give people peace of mind,”
Espy continued, “As our economy attempts to get back on track, we want to make sure residents can have some semblance of engagement with others while also limiting exposure to this highly infectious virus.”
