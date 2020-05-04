AubreeStrong: Florence girl fighting cancer gets surprise parade before heading to chemotherapy

FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - Over 140 cars, horses and motorcycles came down OC Kitchens Drive in Florence, Sunday. The parade was for a brave little girl named Aubree.
Aubree Sutton,7, is heading to St. Jude Hospital in Memphis to start chemotherapy for four months.
Her mother Kendra Bogan said the cancer was discovered while on a family vacation.
“When we rushed her to the hospital, we found out she had a tumor on the back of her brain. So of course we found out that that was cancerous. We ended up at St. Jude and she had 6 weeks of radiation," said Bogan.
But before heading back for treatment, Bogan pulled off this surprise.
“She’s so excited to be able to come out the house and see a parade that she don’t know is for her,” said Bogan before the cars lined up the street.
Aubree’s friends, family and even teachers sent their love and prayers.
“She’s a fighter, she’s strong. She’s so strong. To show her we are fighting for her too," relatives said.
Some of the signs said #AllisWell; “all is well’ is what my grandmother say. And she always says ‘keep the faith," said Aubree.
‘[The drivers were] saying I love you and I was saying I love you back," said Aubree.
“...it’s been challenging to see my child go through what she’s been going through. She doesn’t understand why she has to go through this or why her body feels the way that it does,” said Bogan; 'she kicked radiation’s butt so I’m praying she does -- we have the faith that she’s going to do the same for chemo."
