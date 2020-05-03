Warm; More Humid

The dry weather continues through the second half of the weekend along with warm weather. We reached the low and middle 80s Saturday, and will again today as morning lows run in the upper 50s. You will also notice an increase in humidity especially this afternoon. Longer term, rain/storms chances increase by the middle of next week. Still too early to pinpoint the fine details, so check back for updates. In the mean time, enjoy this beautiful weekend!
