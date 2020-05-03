Reservoir Police crack down on boaters for not social distancing

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) -Saturday, afternoon, boaters hit the water and gathered in large groups at the Reservoir.
Sunday Reservoir Police shut down the Cove, cracking down on any violations of Governor Tate Reeves’ Safer at Home order.
“We are just trying to make sure everyone is out here staying safe," said Reservoir Police Lieutenant Trevell Dixon. "After seeing all these people out here not social distancing. We decided to shut down the Cove and hit a reset button and give people the opportunity maybe tomorrow to practice social distancing.”
“People just want to get out and I don’t blame them for that but we have 33 thousand acres. Come out and enjoy but do it responsibly,” said Bobby Cleveland with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District.
Reservoir police were seen heavily patrolling boaters, closely monitoring to make sure people follow safety guidelines put in place.
“If you have a boat, two to a boat or 50 percent of its capacity. If you have your family there is no issues. You guys have been around each other enough to know what you do or don’t have," said Dixon.
“As long as you are inside those safety regulations come on out and enjoy it,” said Cleveland.
Many people were out spending their Sunday by the water and say social distancing will be our best defense against the coronavirus.
“A lot of people are still here just not being so close to each other,” said local Camille Kelly.
“The less contact we have with other people the more likely we will not contract the infection. Social distancing is a tool that works,” said Dr. Timothy Quinn, MD, who was out enjoying the weather.
“A lot of people are dying and getting sick so we still need to social distance, but it is summer so hangout with friends just do it safely,” said Bailey Williamson.
To report any violations reach out to Reservoir Police at 601-992-9894.
