Police officers receive complaints about a parking lot church service

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Church doors remain closed and the congregation at Assembly of Praise has tried practicing their right to religious freedom with parking lot service. However, it seems some neighbors in the community called law enforcement with complaints.
“Officer came up and He let us know that the only reason why he was out here because a call came in and say we was out here disturbing the community, playing music too loud. That’s the only reason he came out here,” said pastor Donald Tubbs.
Tubbs said the church itself as been there on Fulton Avenue for over 30 years, but he recently bought it five months ago.
“Some of the same people in this community went to this church and I know that to be a fact. Now that we’re here it’s a problem,” Tubbs said.
After the police were called, Tubbs went to the city manager of Pascagoula to get approval to continue on with his parking lot church service.
“This is something that I prayed about and I did it the right way. I went before my orders, I called those people. I called city hall, they know what I am doing. I talked to the police officer, they know what I am doing. I’m out here to spread this gospel,” expressed Tubbs.
The pastor confirms the parking lot service will continue, and during this time people need positivity and encouragement the most. If nothing else, Tubbs wants peace and respect from his community.
