Multipe vehicles involved in overnight crash on I-20, one fatality reported

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) reported that multiple vehicles were involved in a fatal crash that happened on I-20 on Saturday night.
According to MHP, the crash happened around 10:35 pm on the interstate near Edwards.
They say the crash involved multiple vehicles in which several people were injured, but one fatality was reported.
The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Rebekah D. Thurman of Clinton.
Those who were hurt in the crash were transported to the hospital for their injuries.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
