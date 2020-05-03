Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Edwards: No disruption expected at upcoming session
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says he doesn’t foresee armed protesters disrupting lawmakers when a coronavirus-interrupted legislative session resumes Monday. He noted Friday that visitors aren’t allowed to bring firearms into Louisiana’s Capitol unlike in Michigan where it's legal to do so. Protesters entered Michigan's state Capital on Thursday in opposition to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. The issue surfaced as neighboring Republican-led states such as Texas and Mississippi moved more aggressively toward reopening their economies. On Monday, Edwards announced he was extending his Louisiana’s stay-at-home order through May 15. As of Saturday, at least 1,950 people in Louisiana had died from the virus.
BC-LA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-COURT-VIDEO
Louisiana Supreme Court to hear arguments via video in June
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in June — but not in a courtroom. The court has announced that hearings set for June 8 and June 9 will be conducted by video conferencing. The docket on the court's website advises attorneys participating in the arguments to log in 30 minutes before each session convenes. The court's news release says Supreme Court hearings have been live-streamed since 2007. But the use of video conferencing to hold oral arguments is a first for the state's highest court.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-RURAL REOPENING
Remote Northern California county defies stay-at-home order
ALTURAS, Calif. (AP) — A remote Northern California County has defied the governor's statewide stay-at-home order and reopened some businesses. Modoc County, population 9,000, moved Friday to reopen hair salons, churches, restaurants and the county's only movie theater. Local officials say they have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 and they are requiring customers to practice social distancing. Newsom has declined to address the reopening but says the anxiety in rural areas “is not lost on me.” He also hasn't responded to a demand from six other rural Northern California counties to grant them permission to reopen.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
At cafe outdoor table: 'I feel like I just got out of jail!
GRETNA, La. (AP) — Louisiana restaurants have added outdoor tables in a tiny step toward normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic, and patrons are delighted to be out of their homes. Outside the Gretna Depot Cafe, accountant Joy Palermo said she felt as if she'd just gotten out of jail. Starting Friday, people who buy food in take-out containers may now sit outside the restaurant, though without waiter service at the tables. New Orleans restaurants can't participate.
HOTEL COLLAPSE
New Orleans issues permit to demolition collapsed hotel
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Plans to demolish the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans have been given the go-ahead, after months of disagreements between the developer and the city. The upper floors of the hotel collapsed in October while it was still under construction, killing three workers and injuring dozens more. The hotel developer received a permit Thursday to demolish the 18-story building piece-by-piece using cranes. The developer’s attorney said teams could begin preparing for the demolition by Monday. Demolition can't start until the developer gets permission from a city landmark commission to knock down three buildings in the debris zone. That vote is expected next week.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PEDIATRIC PATIENT
'I died and came back': 12-year-old recovers from virus
COVINGTON, La. (AP) — The parents of a 12-year-old girl from the New Orleans area are overjoyed that their daughter has recovered from a near-death coronavirus infection. Juliet Daly had barely made it to the hospital before she had a heart attack. She was eventually airlifted to another hospital and put on a ventilator for four days. Her doctor said children often don't have the same symptoms as adults with coronavirus infections. In Juliet's case she had severe abdominal pains and eventually her lips started turning blue. But now, the middle child of three is out of the hospital and well enough to go biking and play with her brother.
HIGH MISSISSIPPI RIVER
Army Corps of Engineers closes spillway after river recedes
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Mississippi River has receded enough to prompt Friday’s closure of the final bays of a spillway north of New Orleans. The Bonnet Carre Spillway was opened April 3 after the river was at a high enough level that threatened New Orleans’ levees. The Corps, in a news release, said on Friday they closed the last of the 90 bays that had been open and although the water levels are receding, the Corps said the river remains elevated.
SHRIMP SEASON
Shrimp season partially closes in Mississippi, Alabama
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Shrimp season in Mississippi and Alabama has come to a close _ at least in some areas. In a news release, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources said all waters west of the Gulfport Ship Channel and south of the Intracoastal Waterway in Mississippi territorial waters closed Friday to shrimping. The closure took effect just after midnight. But in other areas the shrimping season continues. In Alabama, commercial and recreational shrimp harvesting closed at 6 a.m. The waters closed include the Mississippi Sound and Mobile Bay. Those areas will reopen at 6 a.m. June 1.