‘I have to bury my son;’ Mother pleads for justice in double murder investigation in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Pallice Vicks held a picture of her 16-year old son Cameron Jones and his girlfriend 18 year-old Jamesia Brown, Saturday.
The teenagers were shot to death outside of the Kenny Graves Apartment Complex near Graves Avenue and Ingram Circle.
“Received a phone call from the other victim’s mom saying that my son had been shot. I need to get to the hospital and that her daughter was dead," Vicks explained; “when the helicopter arrived, he could not get on the helicopter because he had passed away because of his heart rate.”
Jerry Brown with the Adam County’s Sheriff said the two were in a parked car in front of Jamesia Brown’s home when it happened.
We are told Brown died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and Jones died from a gunshot wound to the head.
“Well I’ve seen quite a few murders and that’s what it appears to be to me. There was no altercation, there was no confrontation, they just apparently came up behind them and shot them," said Jerry Brown.
The shooter or shooters are still on the run. Deputies are calling on the community to help.
“At this point, we have exhausted all of our leads. We’re counting on the public to come forward and help us with this senseless killing," said Jerry Brown.
Vicks was surrounded by family, recalling her favorite moments with her youngest son.
“Friendship, just being himself cause he really didn’t bother nobody.I mean he really didn’t...if he could help you he would. He would always go out of his way to help anyone," said Vicks.
This grieving family said the senseless violence has to stop and they are now seeking justice for their loved ones.
“I am suffering, depressed, I’m stressed. I’m just -- cause I have to bury my son," said Vicks.
