Girl, 11, killed in hit-and-run; HPD looking for driver

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are looking for a driver who hit a woman and young girl Saturday night, killing the child.
Police said the hit-and-run happened near the intersection of J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive and Barnes Avenue around 8:30 p.m.
Responding officers found the woman and girl lying in the roadway.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said the girl died at the scene. The woman was rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said the girl who was killed was 11 years old.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.