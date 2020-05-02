Warm, Dry May Weekend

Starting out clear and cool this morning with temperatures in the 50s. The dry weather continues through the weekend as the warming trend ramps up; we reach the low to middle 80s both Saturday and Sunday with morning lows in the upper 50s. You’ll also notice an increase in humidity especially by Sunday. Longer term, rain/storms chances increase by the middle of next week. Still too early to pinpoint the fine details, so check back for updates. In the mean time, enjoy this beautiful weekend!
