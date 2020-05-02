Photographer offers free photoshoots to high school graduates in Rankin Co.

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl photographer is offering free photoshoots to graduating high school seniors in the Rankin County area.
Jennifer Harper says she is volunteering her services to seniors whose families have been affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harper said her love for her daughter and the community has inspired her to offer this kind gesture.
“I have a Senior graduating from Pearl, but I also love my community,” Harper said. “If I can help my community, by sparing a few hours of my time to give them hope for a better future, why wouldn’t I?”
Her daughter, Elyzabeth Grant, will be attending Hinds Community College as a nursing student.
It is Harper’s hope that these photoshoots will create lasting memories for seniors graduating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most high school graduation ceremonies have been canceled or postponed throughout the state.
“I hope that these seniors take from me kindness and hope for the future,” Harper said. “I want them to pay it forward to their neighbors one day and to remember me when they do.”
If you are interested in Jennifer Harper’s services, she can be reached via email at harpersphotography2020@gmail.com.
