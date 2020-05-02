Local businesses following strict safety guidelines as they begin to open again

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Retail store owners are back in business after the governor gave the green light to open their doors, just under strict safety regulations.
“We are thankful to just be open but we can’t wait until we can see our clients again,” said business owner, Susan Burnett.
Business owners received a small glimpse of hope this week when Governor Tate Reeves announced an update to Mississippi’s Safer At Home order.
The order means retail stores can open their doors and this weekend is the first weekend for many to be back in business.
“So many people have supported us and I feel like so many people are shopping local"
Even though business owners can open up their doors to the public, they must follow specific safety guidelines to stay afloat. These guidelines include limiting the amount of people inside a store and providing disinfectant products for customers.
“We give them a face-mask, check their temperature if it is over 100, that hasn’t happened yet, then they are not allowed in the store. We even have decals on the floor so people know where to stand in line."
Susan Barnett is the owner of Aqua the Day Spa. From day one Barnett says she has been preparing to protect her staff and customers, spending over $11,000 dollars on Personal Protective Equipment.
“We are going to start seeing customers in our spa so we felt like we need to go ahead and get all of this in place. We will need a lot of PPE for our spa.”
Barnett says they have implemented strict safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus, this includes staff wearing N95 Mask, face shields and gloves when necessary.
“We just want to make sure our staff is safe and all of our customers are safe.”
Another store gearing up for the return of customers, Smitten Gift Boutique in Ridgeland.
Emily Hassell is the Co-Owner of Smitten Gift Boutique.
Hassell said, “We feel like it is our job to keep things clean and safe for our customers.”
You’ll still find the same friendly faces, accessories, home décor, and clothing but with a few extra safety precautions put in place.
“We are encouraging people to social distance, we open the door and have masks, have hand sanitizer for our customers and wipe everything down. We just try to stay clean.”
To keep business up, Smitten Boutique is offering curbside and delivery as well so customers can feel more at ease.
“We started to do more on social media. We did free shipping for a little bit. We try to do different things to service our customers.”
Above all else, these business owners say they are doing what they can to protect their customers and look forward to operating as business as usual one day soon.
“We feel like it is our role in the community to keep our people safe and to be leaders. We are just so thankful for all the support,” said Hassell.
“I can’t wait to get back to business and I will never take it for granted again,” said Barnett.
