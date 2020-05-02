Law enforcement capture escaped inmate from Holmes Co.

HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department released a statement that an escaped inmate is now back in custody.
The inmate is 26-year-old Ronnie Madison. They say he escaped from the Holmes-Humphreys Correctional Facility on April 20, 2020.
Madison was being held on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and burglary.
The U.S. Marshall Task Force, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, and the Sheriff’s Office of Neshoba County assisted in the inmate’s capture.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.