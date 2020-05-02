House, Senate pass SB 2772 to answer questions about CARES funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday, the House and Senate decided to pass Senate Bill 2772.
“I think this was a great bill for us to come up here and discuss. $1.25 billion is a lot of money,” said Sen. Jeremy England, R-Vancleave.
Legislators resumed session early in order to get the debates on Senate Bill 2772 out of the way before Monday.
“The reason is, of course, the governor’s office has submitted a public proposal to hire private companies, private companies, that he will select to spend the money," said Sen. David Blount, D-Jackson. "Those proposals are due on Monday, which is why it was critical for the legislature to come in today to deal with this.”
Blount says there really shouldn’t have been a question as to whose responsibility it was to control the federal emergency funds.
“Our constitution is very clear. The legislative branch is the branch that spends money and taxes. The spending of money is a legislative function,” he said.
England says while he’s glad the decision is made for the most part, he hopes that it’s an indicator of good relations between the legislators and the governor.
“I think that this has been pushed as a power play or a constitutional crisis or that there’s a rift developing between the Governor’s office and the legislature, and I hope that’s not correct. I hope we all continue to work together and do what’s best for Mississippi,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.