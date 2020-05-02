Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have declined to pick up the fifth-year option in running back Leonard Fournette’s rookie contract. The decision Friday was no surprise because the team tried to trade Fournette over the last month. Fournette is entering the final year of his deal and is due to make $4.17 million in 2020. He will count $8.64 million against Jacksonville’s salary cap. The former LSU star is coming off a career year. He topped 1,600 yards from scrimmage in 15 games last season. But he's also proven to be a poor pro between fines, suspensions and off-the-field behavior.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says New Orleans has signed veteran free-agent defensive end Margus Hunt. The 6-foot-8and 295-pound Hunt is a seven-year NFL veteran out of SMU who was drafted 53rd overall by Cincinnati in 2013. Hunt spent his first four seasons with Cincinnati, where he was limited by ankle and back injuries and never cracked the starting lineup. However he has started 25 games in his past three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He started all 15 games he played 2018 when he had a career-high five sacks.
UNDATED (AP) — The three biggest names in men’s pole vault will compete against each other from their own backyards in a rare sports event during the pandemic. Video links will connect world record holder Mondo Duplantis, world champion Sam Kendricks and former Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie. World Athletics calls it “The Ultimate Garden Clash” and will stream it on social media. Duplantis will be in Louisiana, Kendricks in Mississippi and Lavillenie in France. Their challenge is to clear the most 5-meter jumps within 30 minutes. The athletes agreed on the format because adjusting the bar is not practical without officials in place.