Surprise birthday parade held for Hattiesburg woman

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Celebrating birthdays in the age of social distancing is difficult, but for one Hattiesburg woman, her birthday party came parading right past her front porch.
Family, friends and fellow church members of Verna Bivins held a special “Happy Birthday Parade” in her honor by driving past her home honking their horns and wishing her the happiest birthday ever.
Over two dozen cars made up the caravan which was led by a Hattiesburg police car while a Hattiesburg fire engine trailed near the end.
Some of the well-wishers even brought cards and gifts to drop into a happy bag sitting near the end of her drive.
Miss Verna says she was thrilled to see so many people remember her this way.
“This was wonderful, I shall never forget," Verna said. "Praise the Lord, thank you Jesus for a wonderful day. My church people came and two of my pastors came, I got two pastors. This just made me feel so good to see all my church members come, my VFW members came, my Elks members came, it was just so wonderful.”
When asked exactly how she is Friday? She replied that she turned 18-years old again this year.
