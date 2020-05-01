Political tug-of-war in state capitol over who gets to spend $1.25B in federal cash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A political tug-of-war is shaping up as state leaders figure out next steps in the response to COVID-19.
The questions Friday all revolved around who has spending authority for the $1.25 billion dollars of federal CARES Act money in Mississippi.
Masked, socially distanced and ready to take on the question of who holds the purse strings, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and Speaker Philip Gunn laid out their case Friday morning.
“The state of Mississippi appropriations, at least since 1890, have been done by the legislature," said Hosemann. "174 people who are responsible, transparent and elected by the people.”
“The governor says by letting him spent the money he can get it where it needs to go more quickly," noted Gunn. "That makes for a good soundbite but what voice does that give the citizens in that decision making process? Who speaks for the citizens in that process?”
They both made this note.
“We hold Governor Reeves in high regard," said Speaker Gunn. "What we do today is not personal.”
Hours later while the legislature wrapped up its business, Governor Tate Reeves weighed in during his daily briefing.
“I think they really believe this is about internal politics," Reeves said. "Who has the power? Is it legislative versus executive? I don’t think they’re bad people. I really just don’t think they realize the damage this would do.”
Reeves has repeatedly maintained in recent days that his interpretation of the state law and the precedent is that the Governor has the spending authority. He says the legislative process is a good one but in situations like this, it would tie his hands and keep money from those who need it.
“Best case scenario, they overestimate and we send a whole lot of money back to the federal government when it goes unused," Reeves commented. "Worst case scenario, they underestimate and people die because we can’t get them what they need.”
Reeves raising this question about the legislature’s return.
“If the law says that I can’t do it, then why are we changing the law?” asked Reeves.
If you’re struggling to know why to care, these are dollars that could make it through the pipeline to you, your local business owners, schools and communities.
It remains to be seen now who will get to make those calls.
