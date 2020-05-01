2 Natchez teenagers killed after being shot inside parked car

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Two teenagers have died after a shooting in Natchez.
It happened around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning when police were called to reports of shots being fired in the area of Graves Avenue.
When they arrived, they found two African-American teenagers who had been shot inside of a vehicle.
The female, identified as 18-year-old Jamesia Brown, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The male, 16-year-old Cameron Jones, was taken to Merit Health where he would pass away soon after arriving.
According to Adams County Coroner James Lee, Jamesia Brown died of a gunshot wound to the chest and Cameron Jones died of a gunshot wound to the head.
He also said that the two were sitting inside of a parked car outside the Kenny Graves Apartment Complex, just off of Highway 61 North.
The investigation is on-going.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601- 442-2752.
