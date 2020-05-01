2 Natchez teenagers killed after being shot inside parked car

By Josh Carter | May 1, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT - Updated May 1 at 5:22 PM

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Two teenagers have died after a shooting in Natchez.

It happened around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning when police were called to reports of shots being fired in the area of Graves Avenue.

When they arrived, they found two African-American teenagers who had been shot inside of a vehicle.

The female, identified as 18-year-old Jamesia Brown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male, 16-year-old Cameron Jones, was taken to Merit Health where he would pass away soon after arriving.

According to Adams County Coroner James Lee, Jamesia Brown died of a gunshot wound to the chest and Cameron Jones died of a gunshot wound to the head.

He also said that the two were sitting inside of a parked car outside the Kenny Graves Apartment Complex, just off of Highway 61 North.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601- 442-2752.

