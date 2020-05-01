Madison Co. judge grants restraining order dealing with changes to Canton Municipal Utilities

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County judge stopped a move by the Canton Board of Aldermen dealing with Commissioners for Canton Municipal Utilities.
A temporary restraining order was issued Friday reversing a vote by aldermen to remove commissioners from CMU.
The TRO also prohibits the board from conducting Special Called Meetings to appoint a Mayor Pro Temp.
Aldermen, Fred Esco, Les Penn, Daphne Sims, Eric Gilkey and Timothy Taylor have also been told the actions taken in those meetings April 27th, 28th and 29th are void and ineffective.
We first told you Wednesday the Board had voted to remove the Commissioners overriding a veto of the move by Mayor William Truly.
Truly says the meetings were illegal and violated an Ethics Commission Opinion because Alderman Eric Gilkey voted.
Gilkey is employed by CMU as Vice President of Safety and Damage Prevention.
A hearing is set for May 12th in Madison Chancery Court.
