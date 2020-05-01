Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

INMATE DEATH-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi inmate dies after days of hospitalization
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi inmate has died after being hospitalized several days. The Department of Corrections says 51-year-old Darrell Hugh King died Thursday at Merit Health Central in Jackson. He was taken there from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. The department says an autopsy will be done and no foul play is suspected. A department spokeswoman would not say whether King was tested for the new coronavirus. King was serving a four-year sentence for a conviction on possession of methamphetamine. He was sentenced in December in Pontotoc County. King was at least the 36th inmate to die in a Mississippi prison since late December.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi leaders clash over spending virus relief money
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's top elected officials are arguing over who has power to spend coronavirus response money. And, the Legislature is returning to the Capitol on Friday to restart its session. The federal government is sending Mississippi more than a billion dollars as part of a massive relief package. Republican leaders of the state House and Senate say the Mississippi Constitution gives spending decisions to the Legislature. But, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says a longstanding state law gives spending authority to the governor during emergencies. The Health Department says Mississippi has more than 6,800 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and at least 261 deaths from it.
BODY RECOVERED-DROWNING
Police: Mississippi man who drowned saving child found
BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say they've found the body of a Mississippi man who drowned after helping his child out of the water. News outlets report 32-year-old Justin Perkins’ body was recovered on Wednesday afternoon after he drowned in the Rankin County side of the Ross Barnett reservoir on Sunday. Police say Perkins was on a boat when one of his children playing in the water started panicking. The family told WAPT-TV Perkins jumped into the water to save his 5-year-old son without wearing his life jacket. Police say Perkins was able to get the child back on the boat but then disappeared into the water.
MISSISSIPPI OFFICERS INDICTED
Attorneys fight charges on current, former Meridian officers
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Defense attorneys say they'll fight embezzlement charges against current or former police officers in Meridian, Mississippi. Federal indictments of four people were unsealed Wednesday — the same day that each appeared before a magistrate judge and pleaded not guilty. They were released on bond. An attorney for Capt. Jay Arrington says Thursday that he has no basis to believe the charges against Arrington are accurate. An attorney for former Sgt. Dareall D. Thompson says the city of Meridian has “major problems” with its record keeping. He says he looks forward to showing there was no wrongdoing by Thompson.
ANGIE THOMAS SCHOLARSHIP
Teen receives scholarship honoring 'The Hate U Give' author
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi teen with a talent for writing is receiving a full college scholarship named for the author of “The Hate U Give.” Belhaven University says Imani Skipwith is the first recipient of its Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship. The author of bestselling young adult novels is a 2011 Belhaven graduate. Skipwith will graduate soon from the Mississippi School of the Arts. Thomas says Skipwith is “truly gifted from God” and deserves to focus on writing without financial worries. Thomas is helping to produce a movie based on her second novel, “On the Come Up,” and her third, “Concrete Rose,” is set to be published in January.
TOWN MARSHAL RACE
New election ordered for contested town marshal seat
OKOLONA, Miss. (AP) — A judge ordered the mayor of a Mississippi town to set another election for its town marshal seat. The original election was challenged nearly three years ago. News outlets reported Tuesday that the mayor of Okolona was given five days to schedule the election. William Randle had been declared the winner of a 2017 Democratic primary election by one vote. He was up against Tommie Ivy Sr., who challenged the election and was later sworn in. Randle contested the ruling that kept him off the ballot after Ivy's challenge. The state supreme court ruled that Randle was unfairly excluded. A date for the new election hasn't yet been announced.