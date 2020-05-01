“Jackson Icon” mural honors legends who lived in the Capitol City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Visit Jackson pays tribute to Jackson legends in a mural facing the Two Museums.
The mural “Jackson Icons” is a tribute to four residents who made impacts on the world.
Eudora Welty, Medgar Ever, Thalia Mara and David Banner are portrayed on the wall across from the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and the Museum of Mississippi History.
“It’s a bright, colorful tribute to some amazing Jacksonians and, even though three of the four were not born here, one was raised here and two moved here as adults and definitely made an impact on our city,” said Visit Jackson Communication and Development Manager Kim Lewis.
The project was sponsored by Visit Jackson and features the work of artist Reshonda Perryman. She is also Visit Jackson’s Creative Design Manager.
“Mississippi in general has lots of very vibrant and talented, very gifted people and I wanted to represent that with this piece and I wanted other people to look at it and see themselves or a part of themselves in it,” said Perryman.
The city agency began working on the project last year and helped it come to fruition over the past five weeks.
The images gaze east, welcoming visitors to the Two Museums. It recognizes the literary, civil rights history, performing arts and music each historic resident contributed to the state and world.
The artwork is a reminder of beauty and achievement in the days of COVID-19.
“In the wake of something so traumatizing and distressful, I wanted them to come out of it and really have something really bright to look at and look forward to,” added Perryman.
“We were hoping it would bring a sense of pride for Jacksonians,” said Lewis. “You know something to look up to. I think often we forget what we can achieve”.
It took Perryman 28 days to finish the giant canvas. The colorful mural is painted on the rear wall of the Old Capitol Inn.
