Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The reeducation of NFL quarterback Jameis Winston is beginning with the New Orleans Saints. Winston says humility and maturity led him to take a back-up role with the Saints while eschewing opportunities to earn more money or a starting role. Winston agreed this week to a one-year contract to serve as Drew Brees' back-up. Winston says his goal is to learn about football as well as leadership and professionalism from the record-setting quarterback and from coach Sean Payton. Winston was Tampa Bay's starting QB for five seasons before being replaced in March by Tom Brady.