Graduating Ridgeland seniors parade through campus on way to bright future

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A parade and special send off kicked of Friday for Ridgeland High School seniors on their way to a bright future!
Graduating seniors rolled through the campus lined with their names on yard signs and balloons.
They will take them home and place them on the lawn to let the neighbors know of their achievement.
It was even more exciting for senior Madeleine Berry who has not seen some of her classmates for more than a month.
She is planning to attend the University of the South in Sawanee, Tennessee.
“I miss my friends and I just wanted to see everybody and I feel like it’s a really special thing, and it means something to me,” said Berry. “I think it’s really showing that they care about us and that they’re trying to make us as involved as possible.”
Teachers and administrators waved and cheered. They were able to congratulate and say goodbye to the students.
There were smiles, cheers and honking horns for the class that has missed out on so much their final semester.
Ridgeland Student Body President Holly Davidson is proud of the way her senior class handled the pandemic that practically ruined their final year.
She’s planning to go to Ole Miss in the fall.
“I wanted to participate as kind of, like, a last hooray before we eventually have to go off to college, but even, like, amidst COVID-19 I think that this is a great idea,” said Davidson.
Ridgeland High principal Keith Fennell spent much of the morning helping to decorate, putting up the signs welcoming his seniors.
“I’m just so proud of them and their accomplishments and their perseverance for overcoming this circumstance,” said Fennell. “These kinds of things will make us stronger and, because they’re going to make them stronger, I think we may have the strongest graduating class in Ridgeland High School history.”
The parade and tribute were followed by a social distancing ice cream celebration.
