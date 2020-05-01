First Alert Forecast: turning warm into this weekend

FRIDAY: The slightly cooler air mass will begin to make progress further east and away from central Mississippi. While we’ll see a cool start to the day, expect a quick ramp up into the upper 70s and lower 80s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure holds firm over the region through the weekend. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs creeping upward through the middle 80s Saturday and Sunday; lows will get stuffier, in the middle 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Most of next week will feature warm temperatures and little to no rain coverage. Highs Monday and Tuesday will top out in the upper 80s, knocking near 90 for a few spots. A front will bring an opportunity for a few showers and storms by late Tuesday into Wednesday morning before quickly clearing the region. In the wake of the front, highs will reset into the 70s to near 80°, more typical of early May.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.