First Alert Forecast: turning warm into this weekend

EXTENDED FORECAST: Most of next week will feature warm temperatures and little to no rain coverage. Highs Monday and Tuesday will top out in the upper 80s, knocking near 90 for a few spots. A front will bring an opportunity for a few showers and storms by late Tuesday into Wednesday morning before quickly clearing the region. In the wake of the front, highs will reset into the 70s to near 80°, more typical of early May.