Unemployment filing problems persist despite added staff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are mounting frustrations from people who say they are still unable to file for unemployment.
One Jackson man knows he's not alone in hitting the roadblock but wants the state agency to do better by taxpayers.
Courtney Wright has been out of work as a cook at Jackson State University since the week after spring break.
The 28-year-old has made repeated calls trying to file for unemployment and said he can’t even reach the Mississippi Department of Employment Security’s hotline number nor has he been able to file online.
“It makes no sense that we have to go through stuff like this,” said Wright. “It should be something prepared for citizens for when tragedies like this happen so they can still live somewhat.”
MDES officials admit the agency was having issues with claims being filed.
More staff and call centers were reportedly added to handle the unprecedented number of claims due to COVID-19.
“They need to come up with better plans for other disasters that might happen throughout life just like this,” said the out of work cook. “So we don’t have to go through this type of stuff."
The father of three boys, including a newborn, is looking for work but is among the frustrated and jobless thousands who say the government isn’t doing enough to help its citizens.
“We need help. I’m not the only person that’s going through this,” added Wright. “There’s others, thousands of people that’s going through this. I’m just here to speak p for them."
