Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More nice weather continues. Today’s high temperature reached 75 degrees. The average high this time of year is 79 and the average low is 57. Sunshine will continue for the next several days, including this weekend. Lows tonight will be a little on the cool side, near 50 degrees by morning. Highs will reach 80 on Friday and get well into the 80s Saturday and Sunday. In fact, temperatures may actually flirt with 90 degrees this weekend, for the first time this year. The hottest temperature we’ve seen so far this year is 88 degrees back in late March. The next weather system will arrive Tuesday or Wednesday, but it doesn’t look too impressive at this point in time. It may bring us a few showers and thunderstorms. We’ll continue to monitor. Sunrise is 6:13am and the sunset is 7:42pm. Northwest wind at 5mph tonight and southwest at the same speed on Friday.