St. Joseph baseball seniors have special ‘senior night’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The coronavirus outbreak robbed many high school athletes of their senior night, including St. Joesph baseball.
The team moms and coach came up with a way for the six seniors to wear their Bruin blue and gold one last time.
That group includes: Joe Pearson, Treadwell Kennedy, Jaden Coleman, Parker Allen, Andrew Sanli and Brock Morris.
“To think of these senior parents and these boys, this was going to be their last game tomorrow night and their senior night, it was nice to be able to do something for them where they could put their uniform on one last time," Amy Hornback said.
