First Alert Forecast: quiet, seasonably cool Thursday

THURSDAY: In the wake of the front, expect sunshine to win out through the day amid a cool north breeze that will keep temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Clear skies will remain in place overnight as lows drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
FRIDAY: The slightly cooler air mass will begin to make progress further east and away from central Mississippi. While we’ll see a cool start to the day, expect a quick ramp up into the upper 70s and lower 80s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A upper ridge of high pressure will nose in through the latter parts of the week – bringing quiet, yet warm weather as we head into the first few days of May. Highs will make a run for the middle and upper 80s into the weekend and early next week A few showers and storms may return near a front due into the area by late Tuesday, bringing a push of cooler air by late next week.
