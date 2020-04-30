FEMA assistance centers open for Miss. tornado victims

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WLBT) - Financial help could soon be in the way for victims of the deadly Easter tornadoes in Mississippi.
The United Methodist Committee on Relief volunteers are helping tornado victims apply for federal assistance online in Jefferson Davis County.
Because of COVID-19, FEMA representatives are not there in person.
The help centers allow residents to also ask questions to FEMA representatives through online video chat.
Those who lost their homes say they’re having to stay with friends and relatives until the federal funds are released.
Claudette Brinson, who lost her home in the tornado, said, “My hope is that they replace our home. I mean, there’s nothing like your own home somewhere to lay your head with all the coronavirus going on. It’s not good to be in a house with a lot of people, it’s not going to be in a hotel because you don’t know who you’re around who has coronavirus.”
Jefferson Davis Emergency Management Director Jocelyn Ragsdale tells me that more than 60 homes were destroyed in the twister, 50 have major damage.
The FEMA assistance center in Bassfield, Soso, Laurel and Seminary will be open until noon Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.