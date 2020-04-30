Federal CARES Act Money: Who has the spending authority?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A political battle could be brewing involving the way the federal CARES Act money gets divvied up in Mississippi. And more specifically who has the authority to distribute it.
“The bottom line is we can’t allow politics and bureaucracy to cost Mississippians the money that they so badly need and they so badly need it quickly,” said Gov. Tate Reeves Thursday.
Shortly after making that comment, the announcement was made that the Mississippi Legislature has been called back to Jackson more than two weeks earlier than planned.
They’ll now reconvene at 1:00 Friday afternoon.
Gov. Reeves believes he has the authority for determining how to distribute the federal CARES Act money. For Mississippi, it’s $1.25 billion dollars.
“This money has been appropriated by the federal government and it is to be executed, under Mississippi law, by the Governor,” noted Reeves.
But there are apparent questions about whether the money should instead go through the legislative appropriations process.
Legislators I’ve spoken with say they expect that question of authority to be the sole focus of their return Friday. Here’s what Reeves said when asked about the issue Thursday:
“I don’t really give a damn who is in charge of this money," Reeves said. "What I care about is the people who need it and they need it now. We can’t develop a system where the people who need the money cannot quickly access it. We cannot have a system that is not carefully constructed.”
Reeves argues a change to the law would alter the way the state handles distribution of all federal dollars in times of disaster.
“Every time there’s a tornado, we’ll be calling a special session of the legislature," said Reeves. "Every single time there is a hurricane, we’ll be calling a special session of the legislature. If the virus comes back in the fall, we’ll be calling a special session of the legislature.”
Neither Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann nor Speaker Philip Gunn have returned request for comment, but plan to hold a media availability Friday morning ahead of the legislature reconvening.
