Exclusive: Investigation reveals April as deadliest month in Jackson’s history despite stay-at-home order

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 3 On Your Side investigation reveals the month of April stands as the deadliest in the Capital City’s recorded history, despite a stay-at-home order issued for most of it by Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.
This month, criminals killed fourteen people, the highest monthly number of homicides in the Capital City’s recorded history, according to an analysis of individual Jackson Police Department reports compiled since 2016 and FBI data dating back forty years more.
The ranking shows four of the top five months with the most killings took place since 2018.
3 On Your Side started tracking shootings that injure or kill people in Jackson three years ago, building a database of all shootings confirmed by the Jackson Police Department.
Since 2020 began, the number of shooting victims in the Capital City has increased by nearly 18 percent, from 79 shot or killed to 93 as of April 30.
Nearly one-third of those shootings took place during Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s stay-at-home order, the analysis shows.
Lumumba acknowledged the city’s struggles with gun violence while talking with reporters Thursday.
“Since January 1 of 2019, the Jackson Police Department has responded to 94 cases of convicted felons in possession of a firearm, 577 aggravated assaults with a gun, and 7,154 calls for shots fired," Lumumba said. "This senseless gun violence has plagued our city for far too long.”
Keep in mind that someone doesn’t have to be struck with a bullet to be charged with “aggravated assault with a gun."
In the past, JPD officers have classified cases where shots were fired into a home or vehicle without injury as aggravated assaults with a gun.
Furthermore, not every “shots fired” call involves a shooting with injury or death.
Lumumba made these comments while trying to explain his reasoning behind issuing an open-carry ban last weekend, which ended Thursday and will not be extended.
Politicians on both sides of the aisle and the state’s Republican attorney general blasted the mayor for the move.
Lumumba pointed to the recent rise in homicides -- particularly the killings of 5-year-old Queenyanna Davis and 11-year-old Jordan McCoy -- as reasons for the open-carry decision.
“I have received countless phone calls from both council members and residents expressing their concern for frequent gunfire and unfortunate homicides that have taken place," Lumumba said. "Most Jackson residents can recall the story of someone they knew whose life was tragically taken due to senseless gun violence.”
3 On Your Side reached out to JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes and the city’s director of communications, Candice Cole, to ask what officers are doing to address the spike in gun violence, even asking about the status of the task force Chief James Davis formed in December to address rampant shootings at that time.
No one from the department responded.
