Consider This: Senior Salute

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have a high school senior in your family, you know they are missing out on many rituals that have been around for decades. Senior prom. Exempt classes. The pride of finally being that 12th grader walking the halls. Graduation with friends and family. And the powerful impact of experiencing that last day ever of being in high school.
As much as they are missing, they are also creating new memories. My son is a senior this year and I always thought being part of the Class of 2020 had a cool ring to it. Little did I know, that 2020 was really going to be an extra special year for him and all the seniors.
WLBT covers 26 counties in Central and Southwest Mississippi. We tried to figure out a way to recognize and salute every High School Senior in our area, but quickly realized with more than 100 high schools in our coverage area, we would most likely be recognizing more than 10,000 seniors. It just wasn’t possible for us make it happen. However, we want to do something. Starting next week, we will begin our Class of 2020 Senior Salutes. We will highlight the Valedictorian and Salutatorian from each school. Hopefully, it will give all the seniors and every school a reason to smile and celebrate the accomplishments of their fellow students.
Good Luck to the Class of 2020. You have already proven that you are unique and special. Now go take on the world! Congratulations!
