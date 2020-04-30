Consider This: Senior Salute

WLBT covers 26 counties in Central and Southwest Mississippi. We tried to figure out a way to recognize and salute every High School Senior in our area, but quickly realized with more than 100 high schools in our coverage area, we would most likely be recognizing more than 10,000 seniors. It just wasn’t possible for us make it happen. However, we want to do something. Starting next week, we will begin our Class of 2020 Senior Salutes. We will highlight the Valedictorian and Salutatorian from each school. Hopefully, it will give all the seniors and every school a reason to smile and celebrate the accomplishments of their fellow students.