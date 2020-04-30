Attorney General Fitch joins legal battle against Jackson Mayor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch filed an amicus curiae, or friend of the court brief, in federal court on Thursday.
This filing comes after the Mississippi Justice Institute filed a lawsuit against Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba over the suspension of the open carry law.
General Fitch stated the filing reaffirms the constitutional right to bear arms, supports Mississippi laws that protect that right, and seeks to overturn Jackson’s unlawful order.
“Jackson has no authority to suspend open carry and it is shameful to use the current crisis as a pretext to revoke the constitutional rights of the people,” said General Fitch. “I stand ready to protect our rights and defend our laws.”
She wrote Mayor Lumumba on Sunday, April 26, demanding that he revoke his order, noting he had no authority to issue it in the first place.
The Jackson City Council also disapproves of Mayor Lumumba’s decision. They have sought independent counsel to represent the city in opposition to Mayor Lumumba’s suspension of the state’s open carry law.
