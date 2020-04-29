Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After strong storms this morning, skies are clearing out a little as we moving forward into this evening and tonight. While a few stray showers cannot be ruled out for this evening, no severe weather will come of it. In fact, skies will clear by morning allowing temperatures to fall into the 50s with a nice breeze. Thursday looks to be a sunny and very pleasant day with highs reaching the lower 70s and it will be breezy. Friday will be sunny with highs near 80 and this weekend will be sunny and very warm with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. There may be another chance for showers and thunderstorms come early next week. Average high is 79 and the average low is 56 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:14am and the sunset is 7:41pm. Westerly wind at 10mph tonight and northwesterly at about the same speeds Thursday with higher gusts. Jackson has only had about a quarter of inch in the last day or so of rain, while Natchez has received closer to an inch and McComb has had closer to two inches of rain.