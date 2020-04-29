WATCH: Senators join Gov. Reeves at COVID-19 briefing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will discuss the state’s latest efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith will join Reeves on Wednesday as they discuss the state’s response to the pandemic.
Reeves praised the effort from the federal level including the efforts from President Trump. He said they do not get enough credit for preventing deaths.
Wicker says the senators will continue working Monday. He wants to prevent cuts to defense spending.
“Reopening the economy does not mean ignoring the virus,” Wicker said. he says Reeves is taking the right steps toward finding that balance.
Wicker also highlighted the need to ramp us testing, even while he said Mississippi has done a great job with administering tests.
Hyde-Smith said their staffs are working 24/7 in helping Mississippians.
“This has been a huge challenge for Mississippians, but I could not be more prouder of the way it’s been handled,” she said.
But Hyde-Smith urged Mississippians continue to take precautions, that the virus is still spreading and things could still turn for the worse.
