WATCH: City Council announces defense of open carry lawsuit
Jackson Mayor Lumumba suspended the open carry law amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Jacob Gallant | April 29, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT - Updated April 29 at 10:45 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City Council of Jackson has retained an attorney to defend a lawsuit from Mississippi Justice Institute.

MJI filed a lawsuit against mayor of Jackson over the suspension of open carry law after Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued an executive order this weekend that suspends the open carry law in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MJI argues the executive order is unconstitutional.

Attorney Deshun T. Martin is representing the City Council alongside MJI in the lawsuit.

Martin says the city supports the second amendment and any similar laws.

